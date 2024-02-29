FY2024 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

SES has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.88.

SES stock opened at C$11.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$33,903.69. Also, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

