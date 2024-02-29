FY2024 EPS Estimates for Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Reduced by Analyst

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Playtika Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,489,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,882.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 264,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

