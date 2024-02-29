FY2024 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Reduced by Raymond James

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CI Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CIX. TD Securities raised CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.50.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CI Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CI Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

