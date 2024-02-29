Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -1.050–1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$280.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.2 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY24 guidance to -$1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $23.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $44.09.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,779 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $49,047.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,617,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock worth $672,105. 31.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

