Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

