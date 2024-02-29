Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 870.1% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Fresh2 Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

