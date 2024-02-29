Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,000 shares, a growth of 870.1% from the January 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Fresh2 Group Price Performance
Fresh2 Group stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Fresh2 Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.
Fresh2 Group Company Profile
