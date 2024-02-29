Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,503,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168,944 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 3.69% of Everbridge worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Everbridge by 68.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 38.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.60 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. 218,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

