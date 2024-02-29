Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 4.11% of BioLife Solutions worth $24,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

In other BioLife Solutions news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,286.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $259,179 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

About BioLife Solutions

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 29,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

