Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 58,582 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 58,582 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.89.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $313.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,005. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,293 shares of company stock worth $52,718,274. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

