Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 10,892 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.81% of Q2 worth $34,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. 59,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,229,581.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,714,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,401 shares of company stock worth $9,358,435 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.