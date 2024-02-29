Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2,504.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,272 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.96% of Schrödinger worth $19,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of Schrödinger stock traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

