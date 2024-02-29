Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 3,100.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,303 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Akero Therapeutics worth $22,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

AKRO stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,386. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Akero Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $129,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,144. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,569.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,071 shares of company stock valued at $605,921 in the last three months. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.