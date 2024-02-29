Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 6,108.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166,929 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Immunovant worth $45,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Immunovant by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 206.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMVT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Immunovant Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:IMVT traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 115,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,555. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $147,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,685 shares in the company, valued at $36,455,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $77,144.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,151 shares of company stock valued at $659,896 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

