Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,346 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $47,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,508 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,726,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLTX. Guggenheim lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,497,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,736 shares of company stock worth $9,762,766 in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %
MLTX traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 170,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,416. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.30. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.25.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
