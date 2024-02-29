Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.
Intapp Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 48,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA
Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp
In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,595,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,253 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Salesforce.com Stock Will Set a New High This Year
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- bluebird bio Stock Signals Potential to be a Multi-bagger
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hormel Stock is Ready for a Significant Advance after Report
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.