Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases New Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 465,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Intapp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.80. 48,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,708,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,595,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,253 in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.