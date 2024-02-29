Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,172,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,389,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CBAY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Lifesci Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The stock had a trading volume of 602,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 22.76 and a quick ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.