Fred Alger Management LLC Has $26.44 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,023 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MGM Resorts International worth $26,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 301,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.9 %

MGM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.58. 650,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,822. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.