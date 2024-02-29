Fred Alger Management LLC Grows Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,556 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.19% of nCino worth $42,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $3,171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in nCino by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 741,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the 3rd quarter worth $17,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $129,860.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,113.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $44,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,731.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

nCino Price Performance

NASDAQ NCNO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 107,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,754. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

