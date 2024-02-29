Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,527 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of InMode worth $17,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in InMode by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in InMode by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 296,228 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 205,980 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in InMode by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 103,624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in InMode by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 162,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,086. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INMD

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.