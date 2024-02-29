Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,391,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $32,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 228.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

CYRX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,336. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.



Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

