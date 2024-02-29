Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 916,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,565 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of BlackLine worth $50,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 772.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in BlackLine by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 505.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair cut BlackLine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,360. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

