Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.04

Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 134428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 230.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 397,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,422 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,701,000.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

