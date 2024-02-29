Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 190,175.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter worth $198,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

