Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 1st.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,120,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 190,175.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.