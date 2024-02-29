Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives C$57.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.54.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Hinsley sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.79, for a total transaction of C$37,706.21. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$52.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.31. The company has a market cap of C$25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$49.82 and a 12 month high of C$62.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

