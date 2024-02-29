Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Sells £24,000 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Harrison sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.01), for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,441.40).

Fiske Stock Performance

Shares of FKE opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.11) on Thursday. Fiske plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 88 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £10.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,375.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.04.

Get Fiske alerts:

Fiske Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

Featured Articles

