Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 80,934 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,114,215,000 after buying an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $136.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.42 and a 1 year high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,120 shares of company stock valued at $29,571,337. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

