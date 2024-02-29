First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of FCT opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
