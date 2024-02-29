First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 194,874 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.