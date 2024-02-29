First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the January 31st total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.18. 9,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $192.18.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTEC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 37.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

