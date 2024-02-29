First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.39

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
