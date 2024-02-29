First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.39

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.39 and last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 2407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.86.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

