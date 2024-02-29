First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FEX opened at $94.82 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
