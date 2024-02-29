First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 99.3% in February

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FEX opened at $94.82 on Thursday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $75.51 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.95.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3994 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 35.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

