First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $824.42 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.
First Advantage Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:FA opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.05. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.
In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 696,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,802,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
