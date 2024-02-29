Financial Review: Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) & Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mobilicom and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mobilicom has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 N/A Vertical Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mobilicom and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.54%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobilicom and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobilicom $1.58 million 4.33 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 851.29 -$116.73 million N/A N/A

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

