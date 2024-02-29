Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $49.70 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 33.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

