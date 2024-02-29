Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stake Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSTA opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.