Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $544.72 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $544.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002263 BTC on major exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00068259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019024 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,820,546 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

