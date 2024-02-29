Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Hits $544.72 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $544.72 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002263 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00068259 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00020845 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019024 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006295 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007737 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001379 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000113 BTC.
Fetch.ai Coin Profile
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,820,546 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.