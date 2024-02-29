Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital Inc boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RACE stock traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $420.59. 198,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,461. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $252.17 and a 1-year high of $430.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

