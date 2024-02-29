Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Federal Signal updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.050 EPS.

FSS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. 8,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,638. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,846,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal by 12.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,582,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,994,000 after purchasing an additional 280,651 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Federal Signal by 503.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 228,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 190,964 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Federal Signal by 36.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 182,643 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

