Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Lifted to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.25.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Down 0.9 %

FMCC opened at $1.09 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

