FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

FARO Technologies stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $424.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.43. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

