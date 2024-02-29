F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Director William B. Campbell Purchases 1,500 Shares

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) Director William B. Campbell bought 1,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $20,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 146,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

F.N.B. Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.31 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.02.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

FNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3,021.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 948,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 918,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $118,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

