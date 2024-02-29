Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01), RTT News reports. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.850-8.150 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,822,000 after buying an additional 797,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,657,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,479,000 after acquiring an additional 589,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after acquiring an additional 533,145 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,912,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,993,000 after acquiring an additional 509,944 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

