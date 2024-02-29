Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of XPRO opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.91. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $406.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expro Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Expro Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

