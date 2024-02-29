Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Buys $290,876.19 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 182,941 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $290,876.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,529,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,215.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EXFY opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Expensify, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.85 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXFY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 287.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,848,000 after buying an additional 3,053,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after buying an additional 1,431,326 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after buying an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 27.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after buying an additional 445,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

