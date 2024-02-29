ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.560-1.620 EPS.

ExlService Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 452.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

