Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Jacob A. Orville Sells 1,879 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.