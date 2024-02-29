Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $44,601.76 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,601.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,638.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

