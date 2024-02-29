Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 2,710 Shares

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $154,171.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,192.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 21st, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,493 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $91,819.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,888 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $115,979.84.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after purchasing an additional 508,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,483,000 after buying an additional 192,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

