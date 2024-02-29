EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.820-2.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $844.0 million-$854.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $779.5 million. EVERTEC also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.82 to $2.94 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on EVTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 188,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $42.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

