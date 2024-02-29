Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.5 million-$14.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 million.

Everspin Technologies Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. 161,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,412. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Everspin Technologies news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darin G. Billerbeck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,625.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,557 shares of company stock worth $572,522 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Everspin Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.72% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

